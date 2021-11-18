Naperville mayor calls for end to mask mandate in Illinois

Naperville’s mayor is calling for the removal of the mask mandate in Illinois.

In a recent Facebook post, Mayor Steve Chirico highlighted the fact that Illinois’ COVID transmission rate is similar to surrounding states without masks mandates in place.

Illinois is currently the only Midwestern state to require face coverings in public places.

Chirico says while he supports COVID mitigations like the vaccine, he believes masks appear to be having a minimal impact on stopping the spread.

