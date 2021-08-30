Naperville nixes return of Ribfest

The Naperville Park Board has voted "no" to the return of Ribfest.

The Naperville Sun reported the Exchange Club offered to host Ribfest as a two-day event at Frontier Sports Complex but the park board ruled that would be too distruptive.

Ribfest was moving to Romeoville because of renovations to its old home of Knock Park but that's never happened.

Ribfest has been canceled the last two years because of the pandemic.

"With local capacity restrictions still in effect, despite Illinois being the Bridge Phase, Ribfest says the chance of not even breaking even was a very real possibility in what is traditionally a big fundraiser for charity," said event chairman Bob Black.

Advertisement

The event traditionally raises money for 50+ agencies fighting both domestic violence and child abuse.