Naperville Ribfest returns to DuPage County Fairgrounds

Back by popular demand, Ribfest returns to the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Naperville this fall.

The festival kicks off on Friday, Sept. 15 and goes through Sunday.

People will be able to enjoy food, barbecued ribs, and live music thanks to the Exchange Club of Naperville.

The Exchange Club has hosted Ribfest for decades. Over the years it has raised millions of dollars for charities who support survivors of child abuse and domestic violence.

The bands that will be performing have not been released.

For more information visit: ribfest.net