Naperville tornado damage: 300 remain without power, expect rolling power outages and road closures

City officials in Naperville announced Monday that tornado recovery efforts are currently focused on restoring power and removing trees, limbs and other debris from roadways. The work will continue for the foreseeable future.

As of 5 p.m., approximately 300 people remained without power. Naperville residents can expect brief, rolling electrical outages as crews work to restore electricity, according to officials.

Residents are warned to avoid downed power lines as city crews continue to address damage to parkway trees and property, according to officials. People are encouraged to use the Parkway Tree Service Request Form to report damage to parkway trees.

The removal of tree debris is expected to take two more days. People with fallen tree limbs and debris on their residential property should place them at the curb for brush pick up, according to officials. Information about the disposal of trash and other debris will be shared in a future update.

Bailey Road remains closed between Washington and Naper Boulevard, officials said. Additional road closures are being updated on the app Waze's live map.

Residents wishing to volunteer in the relief efforts are asked to contact the Community Services Department at (630) 305-5300 or email portnerd@naperville.il.us to be placed on a list that will be provided to the Red Cross.

One home was completely destroyed by the tornado, and 19 homes have been deemed uninhabitable, according to the Naperville Transportation, Engineering and Development Business Group.

Of the eight people hospitalized last night, six have been treated and released. One of the patients still in the hospital – who was originally listed in critical condition – was upgraded to fair condition, and the other in the hospital is said to be in good condition.

Monetary donations can be made online to the Red Cross at www.redcross.org/local/illinois/ways-to-donate.html, and information about making food donations to local food pantries is available on the city’s website.

Residents who suffered property damage are also encouraged to beware of scams and individuals looking to take advantage of this disaster, according to officials. Currently, no companies are permitted by the city to be in the impacted area soliciting home improvement, clean up or other services. Residents should contact their insurance company directly and be cautious about giving information or business to companies that call or stop by their property unsolicited.

Additional details will be released as they become available. The city will release another update on Tuesday, June 22.