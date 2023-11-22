Ridley Scott's historical epic, 'Napoleon' in theaters now

Nearly 50 years after kicking off his legendary career, director Ridley Scott is returning to the big screen this weekend with his new historical epic "Napoleon."

The filmmaker behind classics like "Alien," "Blade Runner" and "Gladiator" sat down with FOX 32's Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to look back on his incredible career.

This new epic chronicles the life of an infamous French general and reunites the iconic filmmaker with "Gladiator" star Joaquin Phoenix.

"Napoleon" is in theaters now.