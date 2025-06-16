NASCAR Chicago Street Race road closures begin this week: Here's what to know

The Brief The 2025 NASCAR Chicago Street Race will run July 5–6, with road closures beginning this week. City and NASCAR officials have trimmed the park build to 25 days, reducing traffic impacts by 28% since 2023. Key streets around Grant Park and the Loop will begin to close in phases starting this week.



Road closures begin this week in preparation for the 2025 NASCAR Chicago Street Race, which is set for the weekend of July 5-6 in Grant Park.

The overall preparation time has been cut to 25 days, compared to 38 days in 2024 and 43 days in 2023, organizers said.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 07: A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Course on July 07, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

What to Expect:

Street closures will span only 18 days, a timeframe that's 28% shorter than the first race in 2023.

Race preparations begin on Thursday with phased street and lane closures.

The heaviest traffic impacts begin later this month, with full closures of major streets like Columbus Drive, Michigan Avenue, and DuSable Lake Shore Drive just before and after the race weekend.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to use public transportation, allow extra time when traveling through downtown, and keep an eye on alerts from the Office of Emergency Management & Communications (OEMC).

The OEMC mobile app and the NASCAR Chicago website will be updated regularly with maps and reroutes.

More than half of Grant Park will still be open throughout the setup, race weekend, and teardown. Maggie Daley Park, Cancer Survivor’s Garden, and the Museum Campus will also stay open.

Key dates and closures

Pre-race setup and closures:

Thursday, June 19 – Beginning at 12:01 a.m.: Full closure of Balbo Dr. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr. "No Parking" restrictions will be put in place along SB and NB Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Balbo Dr.

Friday, June 20 – Beginning at 12:01 a.m.: Curb lane closure on NB and SB Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Balbo Dr.

Monday, June 23 – Beginning at 12:01 a.m.: Full closure on Ida B. Wells Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr., WB between Congress Plaza Dr. and Michigan Ave. will remain open and eastbound will be closed.

Monday, June 23 – Beginning at 10:00 p.m. until 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 24: Temporary closure of NB Michigan Ave. between Congress Plaza Dr. and Jackson Dr.

Wednesday, June 25 – Beginning at 10:00 p.m. until 5 a.m. Thursday, June 26: Temporary closure of NB Columbus Dr. between Balbo Dr. and Jackson Dr.

Progressive closures through early July:

Thursday, June 26 – Beginning at 10 p.m.: Closure of Jackson Dr. between Michigan Ave. and Columbus Dr.

Friday, June 27 – Beginning at 12:01 a.m.: Closure of Balbo Dr. from Columbus Dr. to Michigan Ave.

Saturday, June 28 – Beginning at 10 p.m.: Closure of Congress Plaza Dr.

Monday, June 30 - Beginning at 12:01 a.m.: Closure of Columbus Dr. from Jackson Dr. to Roosevelt Rd.

Wednesday, July 2 – Beginning at 10 p.m.: Closure of WB and EB Roosevelt Rd., from Michigan Ave. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Thursday, July 3 – Beginning at 12:01 a.m.: Closure of SB DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd.

Thursday, July 3 – Beginning at 10 p.m.: Closure of NB and SB Michigan Ave. from Roosevelt Rd. to Jackson Dr. and NB DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 07: Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, and Tyler Reddick, driver of the #45 Jordan Brand Toyota, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Course on July 07, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Expand

Race Weekend Closures – July 5–6:

SB DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from Randolph St. to McFetridge Dr.

NB DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from McFetridge Dr. to Randolph St.

NB Michigan Ave. from Roosevelt Rd. to Monroe St.

SB Michigan Ave. from south of Monroe St. to 8th St.

Monroe St. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Columbus Dr. from Roosevelt Rd. to Monroe St.

Roosevelt Rd. from DuSable Lake Shore Dr. to Michigan Ave.

Jackson Dr. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Balbo Dr. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Ida B. Wells Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

Congress Plaza Dr. from Harrison St. to Van Buren St.

NB Indiana Ave. from Roosevelt Rd. to 13th St.

Post Place: Entrance and exit of Lower Wacker Dr.

Garvey Ct.: Entrance and exit of Lower Wacker Dr.

After the race:

Select streets will begin reopening following the conclusion of the event. NOTE: The priority streets to reopen are DuSable Lake Shore Dr. and Michigan Ave. Other street closures will remain in effect as demobilization of the track wall, fence, and viewing structures takes place.

NB DuSable Lake Shore Dr. will begin reopening Monday, July 7 at 6 a.m., with all NASCAR-related demobilization activity expected to conclude by end of day on July 14.

For more information on the race and preparations, visit nascarchicago.com/localinfo.