NASCAR Chicago Street Race: More streets closing ahead of this weekend's race

Commuters and pedestrians are feeling more and more of the impact as streets begin closing ahead of this weekend's NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

On Monday, crews closed Congress Plaza Drive as well as lanes on eastbound Roosevelt, between Columbus and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

On Tuesday, there will be curb lane closures beginning at 6 a.m. on southbound Lake Shore Drive between Balbo and Roosevelt. Crews will be installing road barriers along that route.

The biggie, in terms of impact, will come Wednesday when they close down the southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive between Randolph and McFetridge, near the Museum Campus, followed by portions of Michigan Avenue and other major streets going into the weekend.

It's become a lot tougher to get from west to east or east to west in and around Grant Park as a lot of grandstands are already in place as well as concrete barriers along the course.

DePaul University Transportation expert Joe Schwieterman says shutting down so many streets in the summer is a big gamble by the city of Chicago.

"It's really pretty impressive to shut down Lake Shore Drive in the middle of summer when traffic on that road goes to the max, so we'll see if the gain is worth the pain, you might say on this. I can say the race is generating a lot of buzz, we just hope that translates into a lot of consumer spending to make this worthwhile," said Schwieterman.