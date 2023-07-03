NASCAR Chicago Street Race is in the rear-view mirror; when will streets reopen?

NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race ended Sunday, but some roads around Grant Park won’t reopen until the middle of July.

Balbo Drive reopens July 13, the last street to be cleared, according to NASCAR’s own schedule.

That leaves a little over a week before the park shuts down again for Lollapalooza, which begins setting up July 21 and kicks off August 3.

Portions of DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Michigan Avenue and Roosevelt Road are slated to reopen between Sunday and Wednesday.

As workers move to take down the track wall, fence, and viewing structures, DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive take priority in reopening, city officials said.

Justin Haley, driver of the #31 Benesch Law Chevrolet, leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 at the Chicago Street Course on July 02, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images / Getty Images)

By the end of the night Sunday, northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will begin reopening, followed by southbound Michigan Avenue, which will start to reopen on Monday morning.

On July 4, Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Roosevelt Road will begin reopening.

On July 6, Congress Plaza Drive reopens.

The last batch of roads are slated to reopen by July 13, city officials said.