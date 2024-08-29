NASCAR Chicago Street Race will return to Grant Park in 2025

The Brief The NASCAR Chicago Street race returns to Chicago next summer. The race, set for Grant Park, will feature the same 12-turn, 2.2-mile street course. NASCAR also announced its 2025 race schedule.



The NASCAR Chicago Street Race is returning to Grant Park next summer.

This will be the third installment of the Chicago Street Race Weekend, set for July 5-6, 2025. The track will be the same 12-turn, 2.2-mile street course in the downtown area.

"The Chicago Street Race Weekend has quickly become one of the highlights of the Chicago summer calendar, so we are proud to bring NASCAR back to this great city for a third year in a row," said Julie Giese, Chicago Street Race president. "We look forward to continuing to build on the tremendous success of 2023 and 2024 to deliver one of the most unique sporting events in the country and continuing to help drive tourism to Chicago."

This year's NASCAR race drew visitors from 24 countries and brought in millions in direct taxes, fees and payments to the City of Chicago, according to organizers.

City officials released a statement on the NASCAR street race, shared below:

"Chicago will once again host the NASCAR Chicago Street Race in 2025 in the final year of a three-year agreement with the Chicago Park District. The event's first race in 2023 generated $108.9 million in economic impact on Chicago's economy, and the 2024 analysis is currently in process.

"In 2024, NASCAR deepened its commitment to supporting Chicago communities and residents by sponsoring youth at the Chicago Park District Summer Day Camp program, co-developing STEM curriculum and hosting "STEAM Fest" with Chicago Public Schools, and developing initiatives across a range of local community-based organizations."

NASCAR also released its 2025 schedule. To see what other races are planned, follow this link.

