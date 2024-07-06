NASCAR Chicago Street Race 2024 draws massive crowd on Saturday

Last year's NASCAR Chicago Street Race was disrupted by rain. This year, the sun was blazing hot.

Spectators from all over the country landed downtown for an exciting, family-filled high-speed day.

In 2023, NASCAR events generated more than $108 million. A lot of that money went back into the local economy.

On Sunday, downtown will likely be packed as the music lineup includes Keith Urban and Lauren Alaina.

NASCAR Chicago's practice and qualifying sessions and the Xfinity Series attracted thousands to Grant Park.

Security was tight with bag checks and K-9 officers patrolling the area.

Once inside, cell phones were raised, with engines roaring while NASCAR top-tier racers took on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Eight-time Grammy-winning bluesman Buddy Guy performed on the Draft Kings Stage.

Three-time Super Cars Champion Shane Van Gisbergen, who won the Chicago Street Course race last year, also won this year's Xfinity Series.

Outside the racetrack, spectators viewed the latest technology and prototypes.

There were dozens of vendors and creative spaces like Paint The City Chicago.

Founder Derrick Keithley said, "we connect local artists to local opportunities. Our mission is to heal the city through art."

NASCAR Chicago festivities resume at 930 a.m. Sunday.

