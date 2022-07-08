NASCAR gets OK from Lightfoot to race around Chicago

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has given NASCAR the green flag to hold three straight years of stock-car races through the streets of downtown Chicago — if she wins a second term.

NASCAR disclosed its apparent agreement with the Lightfoot administration with no mention of the specific route.

As of Friday morning, no final contract had been signed.

But the proposal is a high-risk, high-reward proposition for Mayor Lightfoot as it could boost tourism and hotel occupancy and showcase Chicago’s world-class lakefront.