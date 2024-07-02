NASCAR hosts interactive day for Chicago kids ahead of street race

Ahead of its second Chicago Street Race which rolls into town this weekend, NASCAR is making a pit stop at the Boys and Girls Club of Chicago.

Tuesday afternoon, 150 young NASCAR fans took on various roles, including driver, pit crew member, and engineer.

The partnership between NASCAR and the Boys and Girls Club of Chicago began last summer when children participating in summer camp got to visit the course's kids’ zone.

This year, NASCAR is giving them a sneak peek at all the action days in advance. Children between the ages of 5 and 13 enjoyed an exciting day filled with racing simulators, face paint, pit crew training, a station where you could build your own track, and more.

For Boys and Girls Club of Chicago chief program officer Marco de la Rosa, it means everything to see their faces light up. But beyond that, it's an opportunity to open their minds to new ideas.

"Today, we’re trying to expose them to different career paths, both in auto racing and NASCAR, but adjacent from technology, media, mechanics, pit crew as well," de la Rosa said.

"I feel like takes a lot of courage to drive a car that fast and not be as scared as most people would be," said Chloe, a young NASCAR fan.

"I was so happy, and it was a kids dream," said Pierre, another young fan.

And the fun doesn't stop here. All 150 future racers have been given two tickets to this weekend's Chicago Street Race.