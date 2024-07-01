NASCAR Chicago Street Race 2024 guide: Everything you need to know

The 2nd annual NASCAR Chicago Street Race will kick off this weekend, July 6 and 7.

Here is a guide to help navigate the weekend from street closures to entertainment:

Race Day Schedule

This year’s two main races will take place on both Saturday and Sunday. Two qualifying races will be held on Saturday morning. Below is the schedule of the events:

Qualifying races begin Saturday at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

The Loop 110 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Grant Park 165 NACAR Cup Series starts at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Course Layout

The course for this year’s race will wrap around DuSable Lakeshore Drive, South Colombus Drive, East Balbo Drive, East Congress Plaza Drive, South Michigan Avenue and East Jackson Drive.

The course layout is subject to change.

View the course map HERE.

NASCAR Pre-race Activities

There will be plenty of activities around the city for fans to enjoy in the days leading up to the weekend.

July 2 - Navy Pier Family Fest will have activities starting at 2 p.m. on both July 2 and 3. Activities include a live Coca-cola series iRacing Series Event and LEGO Build a Car and driver helmets. The event is free to the public. The night will end with an Independence Day fireworks display on the pier at 9 p.m. on July 3.

July 4 - Grant Park Music Festival will feature music and performances to celebrate Independence Day at Grant Park at 4:30 p.m.

July 5 – The Chicago Cubs will host NASCAR Day during the Cubs-Angels game at 1:20 p.m. The Cubs are offering special tickets to provide fans with a limited-edition Cubs checkered flag.

Music Line-up

The weekend will be packed with several performances and a tribute to house music. Below is a schedule of the performances:

The Chainsmokers at 8 p.m. on July 6

House music 40th anniversary showcase at 11 a.m. on July 6

The Black Keys at 5 p.m. on July 6

Buddy Guy at 1:15 p.m. on July 6

Keith Urban at 1 p.m. on July 7

Lauren Alaina at 11:30 a.m. on July 7

All the performances will take place on the DraftKings stage.

Street Closures

Monday, July 1: Beginning at 9 p.m. Closure of southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd. Reopening at 6 a.m. on July 2.

Tuesday, July 2: Beginning at 6 a.m. Closure of Congress Circle and entrances at Michigan Ave., Van Buren St. and Harrison St.

Thursday, July 4: Beginning at 9 p.m. Closure of westbound and eastbound Roosevelt Rd. between Michigan Ave. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Closure of northbound Michigan Ave. between Roosevelt Rd. and Jackson Dr.

Friday, July 5: Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Closure of northbound and southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd. Closure of southbound Michigan Ave. between Roosevelt Rd. and Jackson Dr. Closure of the northbound lane of Indiana Ave. at 13th St. Closure on Monroe St. between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Saturday, July 6 & Sunday, July 7

Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from Randolph St. to McFetridge Dr.

Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from McFetridge Dr. to Randolph St.

Northbound Michigan Ave. from Roosevelt Rd. to Jackson Dr.

Southbound Michigan Ave. from Jackson Dr. to 8th St.

Monroe St. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Columbus Dr. from Roosevelt Rd. to Monroe St.

Roosevelt Rd. from DuSable Lake Shore Dr. to Michigan Ave.

Jackson Dr. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Balbo Dr. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Ida B. Wells Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

Congress Circle from Harrison St. to Van Buren St.

Northbound Indiana Ave. from Roosevelt Rd. to 13th St.

Post Place: Entrance and exit of Lower Wacker Dr.

Garvey Ct.: Entrance and exit of Lower Wacker Dr.

Monday, July 8: Select streets will begin reopening following the conclusion of the event. All street closures are expected to remain in effect as demobilization of the track wall, fence, and viewing structures takes place.

Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. will begin reopening Monday, July 8 at 6 a.m., with all NASCAR-related demobilization activity expected to conclude by the end of the day on July 18.

Sidewalks will remain open throughout the set-up and tear-down June 10 through July 18.

Chicago Streets to Remain Open

The following streets will remain open through the weekend:

State Street

Dearborn Street

Clark Street

LaSalle Street

Wells Street

Franklin Street

Upper Wacker Drive

Lower Wacker Drive

Randolph Street

Washington Street

Madison Avenue

Roosevelt Rd. - West of Michigan Avenue

18th Street

Tickets for the event range from $269 to $1,900.

For more information about the weekend, visit the NASCAR Chicago website.