NASCAR street closures begin today across downtown Chicago

The setup is well underway in Grant Park for next month's NASCAR Chicago Street Race. Road closures have already started but significant street shutdowns will take effect Thursday night.

Starting at 7 p.m., a prominent stretch of Jackson Drive will be blocked off to traffic as crews prepare the raceway and area for the tens of thousands of visitors expected to attend the race weekend, July 6-7.

Here are all the upcoming road closures, according to the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications:

Significant Street Closures

Thursday, June 27 – Beginning at 7 p.m. Closure of Jackson Dr. between Michigan Ave. and Columbus Dr.

Friday, June 28 – Beginning at 8 a.m. Closure of Balbo Dr. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr. (intersection will remain open).

Friday, June 28 – Beginning at 7 p.m. Full closure of Balbo Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

Saturday, June 29 - Beginning at 8 p.m. North and Southbound lane closures on Columbus Dr. from Jackson Dr. to Balbo Dr.

Monday, July 1 – Beginning at 1 a.m. Closure of Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Roosevelt Rd. Closure of Jackson Dr. between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Monday, July 1 – Beginning at 9 p.m. Closure of southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd. Reopening at 6 a.m. on July 2.

Tuesday, July 2 – Beginning at 6 a.m. Closure of Congress Circle and entrances at Michigan Ave., Van Buren St. and Harrison St.

Thursday, July 4 – Beginning at 9 p.m. Closure of westbound and eastbound Roosevelt Rd. between Michigan Ave. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Closure of northbound Michigan Ave. between Roosevelt Rd. and Jackson Dr.

Friday, July 5 – Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Closure of northbound and southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd. Closure of southbound Michigan Ave. between Roosevelt Rd. and Jackson Dr. Closure of the northbound lane of Indiana Ave. at 13th St. Closure on Monroe St. between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Race Weekend Street Closures – Saturday, July 6 and Sunday July 7