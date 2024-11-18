Nathan Morales: Missing Chicago man last seen on Nov. 15

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 29-year-old man.

Nathan Morales was last seen on Nov. 15 in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

According to police, he may be in either the Humboldt Park or Garfield Park neighborhoods.

Morales is described as a Hispanic man with brown hair, hazel eyes, standing 5-foot-9 and weighing 165 pounds. He also has a tattoo on his neck that says "Angel".

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-746-6554.

Nathan Morales | CPD