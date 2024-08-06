National Night Out events across city, suburbs aim to strengthen community-police relations

Evanston’s National Night Out featured a bouncy house, a snake pit, and an intense game of Connect Four.

The highlight was about 50 families gathering at Centennial Park to watch the movie Paw Patrol on a massive projector.

"It’s really nice bringing my family out, enjoying the weather," said Ray Khan, a community member.

Evanston's event followed two shootings in the same area, which occurred about 30 minutes apart on Tuesday afternoon. Police believe the incidents are not connected.

"I think those were isolated incidents, and we're still investigating them," the Evanston police chief stated.

In Lawndale, the Chicago Police Department's 11th District attracted 500 attendees for their National Night Out event along Roosevelt Road.

The renowned Jesse White Tumblers, free boxing lessons and free fresh produce were all part of the festivities.

National Night Out aims to forge relationships between officers and residents.