National Recycling Day: Nonprofit 'One More Coat' issues warmth, not waste challenge

Wednesday was National Recycling Day and a national group says it's time to reduce the environmental impact of old clothing.

The EPA's latest data shows more than $11 million tons of textiles, including clothing, end up in the trash each year, ending up in landfills, or incinerated.

"One Warm Coat" says sustainability and responsibility go hand-in-hand.

They're partnering with "Retold Recycling" to extend the wearability of coats and reduce environmental impact.

"We are telling everybody like clean out your closet, and maybe make one pile of outerwear that you would like to donate to help keep somebody warm, and then make another pile that you can send to retold recycling to this textile recycling program," said Beth Amodio, President and CEO of ‘One Warm Coat.’

There are more than 100 coat drive locations across the Chicago area.

To find one near you, take a look at onewarmcoat.org.