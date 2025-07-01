Navy Pier deadly stabbing: Man released without charges, police say

The Brief A 56-year-old man died after being stabbed during an argument at Navy Pier on Sunday evening. A 64-year-old man involved was also injured and taken into custody but has since been released without charges, police said. Authorities have not disclosed what sparked the altercation or the victim’s identity.



A man who was arrested after an argument turned deadly at Navy Pier has been released without charges, police announced Tuesday.

Navy Pier stabbing

What we know:

The incident happened at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday at Navy Pier in the 600 block of East Grand Avenue, according to police. Police said a 56-year-old man got into an argument with a 64-year-old man. The altercation turned physical, and the 64-year-old allegedly pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the other man several times in the upper abdomen.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released his identity.

The 64-year-old was also cut in the chest during the incident. He was taken to the same hospital where he was initially reported in serious condition. After treatment at the hospital, he was placed in custody.

Police said on Tuesday he had been released without charges. No further information was provided.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led to the argument.