Navy Pier heats up Chicago's January with Winter Disco extravaganza: 'Feel the vibes'

Despite cold January weather, the Navy Pier Beer Garden is back in business this weekend for Winter Disco!

It's a first-of-its-kind event at the Pier — designed to keep the party atmosphere alive year-round.

Plenty of street dancers will be on hand moving to the music selected by "A Party Called Tribe."

The lineup of local DJ talent includes M-Dok, Syko, Ceasedays, J.Star and special musical guest Club Crib.

"Everybody always talks about how great Chicago is in the summer," said Erika Taylor, the pier's Vice President of Arts, Culture, and Engagement. "But this city is great all year round. We are Midwesterners. We can do the weather, bundle up, come out, dance and feel the vibes."

The free Winter Disco takes place Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. All ages are welcome and there will be beverages for sale including hot chocolate and Irish hot chocolate.

Jones is hoping people will make a day of it.

"There's tons of things to do this weekend," Taylor said. "We have Unicorn World that's here, the International Puppet Festival, Restaurant Week deals. You can spend a lot of time. Come have dinner with the family, then vibe with us at the Beer Garden."