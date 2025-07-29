Family of 2024 Navy Pier shooting victim file wrongful death lawsuit

The family of a man killed in a shooting last year at Chicago’s Navy Pier is filing a wrongful death lawsuit.

Peter Jennings, 47, was one of the victims killed along with Lamont Johnson, 51.

What we know:

The lawsuit claims that back in October, Raylon East, a disgruntled ex-employee of Levy Restaurants went through the back door of Navy Pier searching for Johnson.

Once inside, he found Jennings in an office and shot him.

Jennings’ family filed the wrongful death lawsuit last Friday against Navy Pier and Levy Restaurants.

East reportedly had a troubled employment history at Levy, which began in August 2022 and ended in late October of 2024, when he was dismissed following multiple disciplinary issues for aggressive behavior toward colleagues.

Fox 32 reached out to Navy Pier and Levy Restaurants for comment, but they did not immediately respond.