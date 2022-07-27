Nearly 30 Amazon employees claim Joliet warehouse is dangerous, racially hostile

Nearly 30 Amazon employees are claiming the Joliet warehouse is a dangerous and racially hostile work environment.

Some workers spoke out about the conditions Wednesday.

The employees have hired an attorney and filed more than two dozen complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The complaints include an ongoing situation where staff members were allowed to wear confederate flag outfits to work.

An attorney also says Black staff members were sent death threats earlier this year.

Amazon released a statement, saying in part:

"Amazon works hard to protect their employees from any form of discrimination and to provide an environment where employees feel safe. Hate or racism has no place in our society and are certainly not tolerated by Amazon."