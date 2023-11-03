Neighbors sue Chicago over planned migrant encampment amid lease agreement

Tensions are escalating as another group of neighbors has filed a lawsuit against the city of Chicago over a planned migrant encampment, just as the city has secured a lease for the property.

Chicago recently entered into a lease agreement, committing to pay nearly $92,000 per month for land located at the corner of 38th Street and California Avenue in the Brighton Park neighborhood. The city's intention to build one of its first migrant encampments on this site has sparked controversy and raised concerns among neighboring residents.

Since learning of the proposal, neighbors have been staging protests outside the vacant lot in opposition to the project. Now, they have taken a more formal step by filing a lawsuit against the city, naming Mayor Brandon Johnson in the legal action.

On Friday, a court hearing was held in connection with another lawsuit involving West Town residents who are opposing a shelter located in the 500 block of Western Avenue. These residents sought an emergency restraining order, but a judge denied their request, citing a lack of substantial evidence to support their claim.

It has been reported that the attorneys representing the West Town residents plan to file an amended complaint in their pursuit of legal action.