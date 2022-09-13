New accessible, affordable housing development nearly complete in Maywood

A new affordable and accessible housing development is nearing completion in the village of Maywood.

On Tuesday, village and state leaders gathered with developers for a delayed groundbreaking ceremony.

Construction on the Access Health and Housing Unit began this past winter.

The unit is the latest under the "Home First Program," which creates affordable, accessible scattered-site housing specifically for people with a broad range of disabilities.

The project is partially funded through tax dollars.

"To me, when I see projects like this come to fruition, it's because of my ‘why,'" said State Rep. and Speaker Emanuel ‘Chris’ Welch. "It's important that we help people."

Over the last 10 years, more than 300 ‘Home First’ homes have been created across the state including Chicago, Berwyn, Park Forest, Bellwood and Forest Park.