124 new Americans celebrate citizenship at Chicago Botanic Garden

A heartwarming and diverse gathering took place on Monday morning at the Chicago Botanic Garden, where 124 individuals from 44 different countries of origin celebrated their newfound American citizenship.

With origins spanning from Afghanistan to Zambia, the group of immigrants joined together to mark this significant moment in their lives. The event was graced by the presence of Congresspeople Brad Schneider and Jan Schakowsky, who extended a warm welcome to the newly minted Americans.

The naturalization ceremony was presided over by U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly. As the new citizens took the Oath of Allegiance, pledging their commitment to their new nation, Judge Kennelly congratulated them and highlighted the fundamental principles of citizenship, including freedom, tolerance, pride in diversity, and service to others.

It was an occasion filled with hope, diversity, and unity as these individuals embarked on their journeys as American citizens.