New casino in Homewood scheduled to open next month

A new casino in the south suburbs could be ready to open its doors as soon as next month, according to Homewood’s mayor.

Wind Creek Chicago Southland is tentatively scheduled to open on Nov. 11, pending final approval from the Illinois Gaming Board.

The 75,000-square-foot casino is located just southwest of the interchange at Interstate 80 and Halsted Street.

The facility will feature a 16-story hotel with 252 rooms, along with a steakhouse. However, the hotel is not expected to open to guests until next year.

The project, in development since 2021 with construction having started in 2022, is set to employ about 800 people once fully operational.