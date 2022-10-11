New Chicago facility will tell story of public housing in United States

The story of Chicago’s public housing is getting new life.

On Tuesday, city leaders gathered for the groundbreaking of a new National Public Housing Museum.

The facility is being built at the site of the former Jane Addams Homes, which has been vacant for two decades.

The museum has been in the planning and development stages for 15 years.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Once completed, the new museum will be the only cultural institution devoted to telling the story of public housing in the United States.

The National Public Housing Museum is slated to open next year.