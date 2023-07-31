New 'Chipotlane' opening in Wicker Park
CHICAGO - Chipotle Mexican Grill is coming to the Wicker Park neighborhood!
The new restaurant, opening Tuesday, is set to feature the brand's signature Chipotlane – a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to conveniently grab their digital orders without leaving their cars.
In addition, it marks the closest Chipotlane to downtown Chicago.
4082 Western & North | Chipotle Mexican Grill
The new Chipotle will be located at 1611 N. Western Ave. and will be open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
The restaurant is hiring and will offer the following benefits:
- A crew bonus with the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year.
- A debt-free college degree program; and English as a second language.
- Access to mental healthcare for employees and their families.
- Find more at chipotle.com/careers.