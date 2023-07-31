Expand / Collapse search

New 'Chipotlane' opening in Wicker Park

By Allyson Smith
Wicker Park
CHICAGO - Chipotle Mexican Grill is coming to the Wicker Park neighborhood!

The new restaurant, opening Tuesday, is set to feature the brand's signature Chipotlane – a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to conveniently grab their digital orders without leaving their cars. 

In addition, it marks the closest Chipotlane to downtown Chicago.

4082 Western & North | Chipotle Mexican Grill 

The new Chipotle will be located at 1611 N. Western Ave. and will be open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. 

The restaurant is hiring and will offer the following benefits:

  • A crew bonus with the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year.
  • A debt-free college degree program; and English as a second language.
  • Access to mental healthcare for employees and their families.
  • Find more at chipotle.com/careers.