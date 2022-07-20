New details emerge in Chicago sex case against R. Kelly

Next month, jurors will hear from alleged victims of R. Kelly. In addition, portions of the infamous sex tapes could be played in court.

According to legal documents, Kelly recorded sex acts with minors using a camcorder that he would keep along with VHS tapes in his gym bag. Witnesses plan to testify that Kelly would take the tapes "almost everywhere he went."

"In reading that proffer, I think the evidence against Kelly is pretty damning," said former FBI agent Ross Rice.

According to pretrial filings by the government, from 1996 to 2001, Kelly engaged in sexual contact and acts with minors. Court documents allege Kelly met and began having sex with one of the alleged victims when she was 13 or 14 years old, often recording sex acts and eventually isolating her from family.

The witness labeled "Minor 1" is expected to testify that Kelly sent she and her parents on vacation to avoid talking about the infamous sex tape after it surfaced.

Documents also claim from 2014 to 2015 that Kelly made monthly payments to the alleged victim and her parents, and also that the parents "falsely testified that their daughter was not in the video."

Kelly and his two former employees have pled not guilty to the allegations.

Last month in New York, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty on nine counts of sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Witnesses are also expected to testify how Kelly and his team paid tens of thousands of dollars to conceal sex tapes after they surfaced. Kelly’s trial on obstruction of justice and porn charges is slated for August 15.