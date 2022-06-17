New details emerge in hit-and-run that killed 11-year-old Chicago boy

New developments in a hit-and-run that left an 11-year-old boy dead.

Chicago police say they have recovered the suspected vehicle, and are now searching for the driver.

Jalon James was hit Thursday morning while crossing an alleyway between Homan and Christiana Avenues.

Police surveillance video reportedly shows an eastbound driver pass through a yellow light at Homan.

Jalon's twin brother, who was with him at the time stopped, but Jalon continued walking and was struck.

The young boy's body was dragged half a block.

Officers found the wanted vehicle abandoned on another street in Lawndale.

Police say someone had removed the vehicle's license plates and discarded a face mask, which was collected as evidence.

There was a balloon release Thursday afternoon at the crash site in Jalon's honor.