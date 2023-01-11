New details released in alleged ComEd bribery court filings

New details have been released in the alleged ComEd bribery scheme involving former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan.

The former boss of Navy Pier and McCormick Place's parent company, Juan Ochoa, is expected to testify. He is expected to talk about how he used political friendships to secure a position on ComEd's board in 2018.

The Chicago Tribune said Ochoa asked former U.S. congressman Luis Gutierrez for help in reconnecting with Madigan and in-turn, Ochoa wanted help gaining that ComEd board seat.

The court filing said Madigan agreed to the favor and recommended Ochoa to the board seat which meant an $80,000 salary.

An attorney for Ochoa confirmed he will take the witness stand.

Gutierrez has not commented.