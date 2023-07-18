New footage, details released in Chicago bank robbery that was 'similar to a movie'

A pair of blue shoes could be the clues to help solve a Chicago bank robbery.

The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding the men who broke into the vault of a North Side bank last March.

On Tuesday, they released new surveillance video and raised the reward.

FBI Special Agent Jeremy Bauer said it wasn’t your run-of-the-mill bank robbery.

"It’s much more similar to a movie than the normal things we see," Bauer said.

Bauer has been chasing and catching bank robbers for years. Now, he’s putting the spotlight on the crew that cracked the security vault at the Bank of America in the 2100 block of Clybourn on Sunday, March 12.

The FBI believes at least two, and possibly as many as four men, broke into a vacant building adjacent to the bank.

Then, they brought in the heavy machinery.

"They were able to essentially drill into this bank from the vacant building, obviously using some tools and techniques we don’t normally see," said Bauer.

Once inside the vault, the men filled bags with cash, then escaped in a silver Nissan SUV.

New surveillance videos released Tuesday by the FBI show at least one and possibly two of the suspects wearing very distinctive shoes, which investigators believe to be blue Pumas.

"If there’s people out there who know more about shoes than we do, it would be very interesting hearing exactly what type of shoes they are," said Bauer.

That is why the FBI has now raised its reward for information in this case to $10,000.

"We might be able to determine when and where they were sold, how many there are of these shoes, and potentially, if they’re a rare shoe, we might be able to drill down to identify potential suspects," Bauer said.

The FBI says they have not connected the crew to any other bank robberies in the area, but that remains a possibility.