New Illinois bill would require AC in all state-funded affordable housing

By Fox 32 News
Published 
Chicago
A new measure has been passed by the Illinois Senate requiring affordable housing units to have air conditioning. The bill comes after three women died from heat in a Rogers Park apartment building last summer.

ILLINOIS - The Illinois Senate has passed a measure to make sure people stay cool in the summer.

Senator Mike Simmons sponsored the bill after three women died inside an apartment building in Rogers Park last year.

The bill would require all state-funded affordable housing units to have air conditioning installed and controlled by residents. 

The bill also requires temperatures at these housing units to be at least 68 degrees between October and May. 

The House is considering the bill now.