New Illinois bill would require AC in all state-funded affordable housing

The Illinois Senate has passed a measure to make sure people stay cool in the summer.

Senator Mike Simmons sponsored the bill after three women died inside an apartment building in Rogers Park last year.

The bill would require all state-funded affordable housing units to have air conditioning installed and controlled by residents.

The bill also requires temperatures at these housing units to be at least 68 degrees between October and May.

The House is considering the bill now.