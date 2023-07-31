New Illinois law allows non-citizens to become police officers

Governor JB Pritzker recently signed more than 130 bills, including one allowing non-citizens to become police officers in Illinois.

The new law requires immigrants to be legally authorized to work under federal law. The bill's sponsor sees it as a natural progression, as some undocumented immigrants already serve as health care workers and military members.

However, the law has been highly criticized by Republicans and the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police.

The FOP issued a statement, saying, "What message does this legislation send when it allows people who do not have legal status to become the enforcers of our laws? This is a potential crisis of confidence in law enforcement at a time when our officers need all the public confidence they can get."

The organization added that it supports potential police recruits "once their citizenship status is solidified."

The new law will take effect on January 1, 2024.