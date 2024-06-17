New Illinois laws take effect on July 1, 2024

With the arrival of summer, there are a few new laws that will hit the books starting in July.

Here is a list of new laws that will take effect in Chicago and throughout Illinois starting next month.

Chicago paid leave and paid sick leave

All Chicago businesses will be required to provide paid and sick leave for employees. Employees who are eligible for paid leave must work at least 80 hours, about 7 days, in a 120-day period in Chicago.

Fair wage for tipped workers

Tipped workers who make less than minimum wage will see an increase in how much they make. They currently make $9.40 and would see an 8 percent increase in their wage each year over the next five years until their wage reaches Chicago’s standard minimum wage of $15.80.

There are currently about 100,000 tipped workers in Chicago.

This law makes Chicago the largest U.S. city to eliminate the tipped wage for service workers, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants

Undocumented immigrants will be able to get an Illinois driver’s license starting July 1. This will replace the current Temporary Visitors Driver’s License that over 300,000 people in Illinois currently have. The driver’s license will be considered a valid form of identification compliant with the federal REAL ID Act.

"This legislation is a significant step in eliminating the barriers to opportunity that many undocumented immigrants face," Pritzker said. "We're ensuring every eligible individual can obtain a driver's license, making our roads safer, decreasing stigma and creating more equitable systems for all."

Undocumented immigrants must still pass a driving test, have valid insurance, provide identification documents and prove Illinois residency for at least one year.

SB1993

School boards will be required to hold a public vote at regular meetings before approving any new contracts for any district-administered tests.