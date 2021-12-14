Pritzker signs law certifying midwives in Illinois

Gov. JB Pritzker signed a law on Tuesday that provides a pathway for midwives to be licensed and certified in Illinois.

The governor said the new legislation legally recognizes the work midwives perform while setting standards for education and training for those who seek to be licensed as certified professional midwives.

"It’s a victory decades in the making and one that recognizes the full worth and value of midwives in reproductive care," Pritzker said. "Most importantly, it ensures safe home births for every mother who chooses to deliver out-of-hospital – another step toward advancing health equity in communities across our state."

Currently, only midwives with nursing degrees can practice in Illinois.

The legislation states that a person must be certified by the North American Registry of Midwives (NARM) and requires completion of an accredited postsecondary midwifery education program in order to be licensed to perform out-of-hospital births.

Those who have been accredited by NARM but have not completed the necessary education program can still be licensed if they have practiced as a certified professional midwife for more than three years and hold other certifications.

It will not allow midwives to be covered by Medicare for a while.

The bill goes into effect Oct. 1, 2022.