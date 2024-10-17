Fire burns down part of New Lenox furniture store

The Brief A fire at Tri-Star Cabinet & Top Co. in New Lenox was upgraded to a 3-alarm fire. All employees were safely evacuated, and no injuries have been reported. Crews were still working to extinguish the blaze as of 1 p.m., and traffic is being rerouted.



Crews continue to battle a large fire that broke out Thursday morning at a furniture store in New Lenox.

The blaze, which started just before 10:30 a.m. at Tri-Star Cabinet & Top Co., Inc., located at 1000 South Cedar Road, has been upgraded to a 3-alarm fire.

According to the New Lenox Fire Protection District (NLFPD), firefighters arrived on the scene to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. A full still response was initiated, and all employees were safely evacuated. No injuries have been reported.

The fire is currently under control, but firefighters remain on site and are expected to stay for an extended period. Crews are working with the EPA to monitor air quality in the area, and traffic is being rerouted while the firefighting efforts continue.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.