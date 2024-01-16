New Lenox mayor says he won't attend Johnson's meeting on migrants: 'you cannot say we're a sanctuary state'

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson was set to host a meeting of regional mayors Tuesday morning at the United Center to strategize about migrants arriving in the state.

However, the meeting was postponed due to dangerously cold temps, according to the mayor's office.

Some suburban mayors, like New Lenox Mayor Tim Baldermann, say they weren't planning on attending anyway.

"You cannot say we're a sanctuary state, we're a sanctuary city, and say but only during warm weather days. It makes no sense whatsoever. This is an absolute failure at our border, and like I told you the other day, you've got this crisis for people that's becoming a national security crisis within our borders and the federal government and our state government are dropping the ball here," said Baldermann.

During the meeting, mayors are anticipated to discuss strategies to address the influx of new arrivals, including topics such as bus ordinances, which many suburbs have adopted in recent weeks following unscheduled bus arrivals.

The new date for the meeting has not yet been released.