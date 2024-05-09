Expand / Collapse search

Over 150 individuals in New Lenox School District 122 seek union membership

By FOX 32 News
Published  May 9, 2024 12:26pm CDT
New Lenox
New Lenox School District 122 support staff files for union with Illinois Labor Board

NEW LENOX, Ill. - The support staff at New Lenox School District 122 wants to form a union. 

The group has filed with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board. 

Comprising para-professionals, library aides, nurses and more, totaling over 150 individuals, they are aligning with AFT Local 604, representing education workers across Northern Illinois and the Chicago suburbs. 

A certification ruling is anticipated by August.