Over 150 individuals in New Lenox School District 122 seek union membership
NEW LENOX, Ill. - The support staff at New Lenox School District 122 wants to form a union.
The group has filed with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board.
Comprising para-professionals, library aides, nurses and more, totaling over 150 individuals, they are aligning with AFT Local 604, representing education workers across Northern Illinois and the Chicago suburbs.
A certification ruling is anticipated by August.