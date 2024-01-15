Will County Sheriff investigates 'suspicious deaths' at New Lenox home

Two people were found dead inside a New Lenox home on Sunday night, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the 23000 block of S. Spencer Road in Unincorporated New Lenox for a "suspicious death" complaint at 9:28 p.m..

The caller said she found her parents dead inside their home in a second-story bedroom.

Deputies found a 58-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman who died as a result of gunshot wounds.

The caller said she had not heard from her parents and had gone to their residence to check on them.

The Will County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and autopsies have been scheduled. The victim's names will be released pending autopsy results.

Officials say this incident is isolated and there is no danger to the public.