New Longmeadow Parkway Bridge opens in western suburbs

A new bridge has opened in the western suburbs just in time for Labor Day weekend.

The Longmeadow Parkway Bridge, which has been in the works for decades, promises faster commutes and less time stuck in traffic.

The concept dates back 50 years, with the first permits issued over 30 years ago.

Governor JB Pritzker joined local and state leaders to celebrate the grand opening on Thursday.

The four-lane bridge is toll-free and stretches over the Fox River near Carpentersville, running more than five and a half miles from Huntley Road to Route 62. It also includes a path for bikes and pedestrians.

The project cost over $200 million and was funded by a mix of federal, state, and local money.