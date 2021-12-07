New movie streaming on HBO Max written by Batavia native

A movie that takes place in the Chicago area and was written by a man from the suburbs is now streaming on HBO Max.

"8 Bit Christmas" is about a boy's quest to get a Nintendo Entertainment System.

The main character is played by Neil Patrick Harris, who recounts his adventures.

It is written by Batavia native Kevin Jakubowski, who graduated from Fenwick High School in Oak Park.