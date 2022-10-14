New mural unveiled at West Side career center for people with disabilities

A West Side community center is showing off a new look to go with an important mission: helping those with disabilities get jobs.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and others cut the ribbon to celebrate the completion of the MOPD Career Center. They also unveiled a new mural at the building that opened 35 years ago as the Central West Community Center.

Now, the place is designed to increase the number of people with disabilities in the work force. The mayor says the goal is to make Chicago the most accessible city in the country.

"To serve as a central resource to help resident with disabilities access jobs and career opportunities. And we'll work with employers to increase inclusive hiring practices and create pathways to employment opportunities, which is absolutely critical," Lightfoot said.

Only 20-percent of people with disabilities are employed, and they often face discrimination — like the sub-minimum wage — which Mayor Lightfoot got rid of in 2019.

The center represents a $1.2 million investment in disability employment.