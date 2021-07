Hold onto your hot dogs, as Navy Pier's newest attraction is up and running.

The ride is called the "Drop Tower." It takes you up 100 feet and then drops you straight down. It will cost you $9 to hop on.

The Drop Tower has made a long journey to get to Chicago. It used to be at a British amusement park and was called the "Hyper Blaster."

The British park, known as Pleasure Island, closed in 2016.

