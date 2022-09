Have you ever played pickleball?

Well, now's your chance to get in on the craze.

Chicago plans to build 50 new pickleball courts by 2025.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The courts will include three facilities that can host tournaments.

The courts will be newly built or converted tennis and basketball courts in neighborhood parks.

If you want to decide where the courts go, suggestions can be made on the Chicago Park District's website.