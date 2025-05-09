New pope under scrutiny for handling of abuse claims

The Brief Chicago-based attorney Marc Pearlman says Pope Leo failed to act transparently on abuse allegations while leading the Augustinian Order. Specific cases tied to accused priests Richard McGrath and James Ray are being cited by advocates and journalists. Critics say the new pope must now prove his commitment to victims through action and transparency.



Chicago-based victims attorney Marc Pearlman says the Augustinian Order has one of the worst track records when it comes to transparency and action around accused priests, and he says then-Father Robert Prevost's leadership of the order was no exception.

"Under his watch, the Augustinians were neither transparent nor compassionate when it comes to victims of sex abuse," said Pearlman.

The backstory:

Pearlman says he has represented dozens of alleged victims with cases against Augustinian priests that overlap with Prevost’s time as both leader of the Chicago and then international order.

Pearlman says parents wrote a letter between 2006–2010 warning about alleged misconduct by Reverend Richard McGrath, who ran Providence High School in New Lenox. He says no action was taken. McGrath was later removed after accusations he was looking at child porn on his phone during a school activity, followed by a $2 million settlement to victims of child sexual abuse.

"The way they handle these cases, the way they didn’t put out any list, the way they haven’t reported on McGrath is indicative of how they actually feel and how they treat sex abuse victims," Pearlman said.

Dig deeper:

Sun-Times investigative reporter Robert Herguth has been investigating Augustinians for several years. He says Prevost has come under scrutiny for sending another accused priest, Father James Ray, to live in a Hyde Park residence near a school.

"What was his role in allowing a priest to move into one of his monasteries near a school without notifying the school?" Herguth said.

The other side:

In a statement Friday afternoon, attorneys for the Augustinian Order say the archdiocese signed off on Ray’s move and there was "no school in the vicinity" of the friary.

The statement goes on to say that Prevost took allegations of child sex abuse seriously.

"He has taken steps to protect minors and vulnerable adults in numerous countries, always seeking to protect the innocent and offer healing to victims, while removing offenders from ministry."

What's next:

While Pearlman gives Prevost failing grades for transparency, he says he still has hope the new pope will do the right thing as leader of the worldwide Catholic Church.

"Stop treating victims like they’re the enemy, be transparent and do things to show compassion for these people whose lives have been destroyed," Pearlman said.

Additionally, leaders of the Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests say they are "gravely concerned" about Pope Leo’s papacy, claiming there are multiple allegations under Prevost’s leadership that deserve investigation.