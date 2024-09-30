New psychological thriller, A Different Man, sets out to change Hollywood

The new psychological thriller "A Different Man" is earning Oscar buzz and making Hollywood rethink how they cast actors with physical disabilities.

The movie stars Sebastian Stan – from the Marvel Cinematic Universe – as a man who undergoes an experimental facial reconstruction in an attempt to impress a girl – only for the girl to fall for a man who had the very same physical disability he originally had. That role is played by actor Adam Pearson, who has a physical disability in real life.

Pearson and Stan spoke with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about the lessons they hope Hollywood takes away from their new film.

"I often say my disability is the least interesting thing about me," Pearson said. "We also need more disabled people in the writing room. Telling these stories, writing these stories and having their input. If they’re not getting it right off screen, they’re never going to get it right onscreen."

"He really owns who he is. There’s certainly a lesson from that that I personally benefit from," Stan added.

"A Different Man" is now playing in theaters.