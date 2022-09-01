New $1.3M U.S. Customs facility opens at DuPage Airport

A ceremonial ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday for the grand opening of a new U.S. Customs facility at DuPage Airport.

The $1.3 million facility is set to improve international arrivals at the airport.

Airline officials and local leaders believe this new facility will make traveling smoother, without the higher cost and congestion of O'Hare and Midway airports.

Officials say the facility is 25 years in the making.

"Today culminates years actually of negotiations, planning, design, construction through Covid and supply-chain issues to now provide this upgraded facility for our customers," said Mark Doles, executive director of the DuPage Airport Authority.

DuPage Airport has been in the city of West Chicago since 1927.