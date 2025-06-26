Nicholas Klepac: Missing Orland Park man found dead in wooded area, police say

The Brief Nicholas Klepac, 26, who was reported missing from Orland Park, was found dead Friday in a wooded area near 143rd Street and Southwest Highway. Police say no foul play is suspected; the investigation is now being handled by the Cook County Forest Preserve Police. Klepac was last seen June 21 and reported missing June 25; his phone was not with him, and his car was found at home.



A 26-year-old man who was reported missing from Orland Park was found dead Friday in a wooded area, police said.

What we know:

Detectives located the body of Nicholas Klepac near 143rd Street and Southwest Highway. No foul play is suspected, according to Orland Park police.

Due to where Klepac's remains were recovered, the investigation has been turned over to the Cook County Forest Preserve Police Department.

Pictured is Nicholas Klepac, 26.

"There is no threat to public safety," Orland Park police said. "The Orland Park Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the Klepac family and loved ones during this difficult time. We kindly ask that the public and media respect the family’s privacy as they navigate their grief."

Further details on the case haven't been released.

The backstory:

Klepac was last spoken to on Saturday, June 21, and was reported missing by his family on June 25 from his home in the 8300 block of Berkhansted Court, according to Orland Park police.

Authorities said Klepac does not have his cellphone with him, and his vehicle was found at his home. He is described as 6 feet tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. Police did not release a clothing description.

Extensive searches were conducted in the surrounding neighborhood and other areas, but Klepac was not located until Friday.