Niles family files lawsuit against 72-year-old driver who allegedly crashed through living room

A Niles family filed a lawsuit Friday against a 72-year-old woman who allegedly drove a vehicle into the family's living room last week.

The five-count complaint was filed on behalf of Vincenzia Nobile and her grandson, Matteo Nobile.

It alleges that BoK H. Kim, who was driving a 2011 Mercedes GLK350, was negligent and violated traffic laws when she drove the vehicle into the family's home, located in the 8900 block of West Heathwood Circle, just before 8 a.m. on Dec. 21.

Nobile and her grandson were in the home at the time of the crash and say they sustained injuries and are suffering from severe emotional distress as a result of the crash.

"Our clients’ lives were completely upended when Ms. Kim drove a Mercedes SUV into the Nobile’s living room. The crash has taken a tremendous toll on the Nobile family during the holiday season. We have filed a lawsuit to obtain critical evidence including surveillance video footage depicting the crash," said attorney Timothy J. Cavanagh of the Cavanagh Law Group.

The owner of the Mercedes, Mee Jong Kim, was also named in the lawsuit.