No bail for man accused of UIC murder, sex assault

Bail was denied Tuesday for a man accused of following a 19-year-old UIC student into a campus parking garage and killing her during a sexual assault.

Donald Thurman, 26, appeared for a hearing Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder and criminal sexual assault, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Judge Charles Beach II ordered Thurman held without bail, after Cook County prosecutors said he admitted to the attack.

Authorities have said Ruth George was killed early Saturday after she was followed into a parking garage in the 700 block of West Taylor Street. She was found later that morning in the back seat of her family-owned car.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office said she died by strangulation and ruled her death a homicide.

Thurman was on parole at the time of the attack, according to UIC police. Illinois Department of Corrections records show he was sentenced to six years in prison for a 2015 armed robbery conviction, but was released on parole in December 2018 after serving two years.

